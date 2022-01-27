Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 4,378.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SmartFinancial worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SmartFinancial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $453.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

