Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,718 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

