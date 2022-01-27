Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

