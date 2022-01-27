Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $311,000 Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

