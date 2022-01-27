Parag Shah Acquires 50,000 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah acquired 50,000 shares of Westaim stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,535,180.

Parag Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Parag Shah acquired 150,000 shares of Westaim stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$403,920.00.

Shares of WED stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$339.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02. The Westaim Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 29.68 and a quick ratio of 29.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.51.

Westaim (CVE:WED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

