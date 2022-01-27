Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $3.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $16.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

PH stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,837. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.52.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

