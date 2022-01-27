Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Paychex has increased its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

PAYX opened at $113.57 on Thursday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

