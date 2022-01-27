Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Shares of PAYC opened at $302.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.18. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $297.18 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

