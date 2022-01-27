Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.
Shares of PAYC opened at $302.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.18. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $297.18 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
