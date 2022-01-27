Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Holdings Lowered by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,361 shares during the period. Peapack-Gladstone Financial makes up 1.8% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 3.74% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,429. The stock has a market cap of $681.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

