Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPL. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.92.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$39.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.75. The company has a market cap of C$21.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$32.30 and a one year high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -675.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

