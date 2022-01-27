Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.