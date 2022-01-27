Penta (PNT) Price Tops $0.0000

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $162,928.31 and $1,002.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

