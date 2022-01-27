PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $172.68. The company had a trading volume of 40,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.56 and its 200-day moving average is $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $238.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

