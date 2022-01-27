PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

