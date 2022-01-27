PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.85. 893,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.65. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

