Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0868 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $82,173.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.60 or 0.06734178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,384.44 or 1.00065080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,684,160 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

