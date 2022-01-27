Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

