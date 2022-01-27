Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PSX opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

