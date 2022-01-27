Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $40.81. 12,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

