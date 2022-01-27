Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,641,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after buying an additional 520,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 901.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after buying an additional 405,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,655. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

