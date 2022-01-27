Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,304,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.03. The stock has a market cap of $837.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

