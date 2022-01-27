Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Takes $743,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.38. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

