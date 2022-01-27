Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 27.3% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 91,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 545.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 86,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE AGX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 2,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $613.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

