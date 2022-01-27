Pinnacle Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.69. 3,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.