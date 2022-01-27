Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.57. 9,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

