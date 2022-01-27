Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 52,768 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $291,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 257,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

