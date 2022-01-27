Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.5% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

AMGN traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.99. 46,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.