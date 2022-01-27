Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 285 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.47.

CAT stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.51. The company had a trading volume of 59,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

