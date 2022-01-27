Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes $445,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,942,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $563.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $246.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.