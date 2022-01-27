Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

