Piper Sandler Comments on Park National Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park National in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

