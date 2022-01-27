Piper Sandler Weighs in on South State Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.65 on Thursday. South State has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in South State during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in South State during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

