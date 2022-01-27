Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.16. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 16,633 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,405,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 79,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 157,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.