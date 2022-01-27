Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Plexus updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.92 EPS.

PLXS traded down $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.98. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

