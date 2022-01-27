Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,271. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $950.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

