Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Polaris were worth $313,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Polaris by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Polaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $111.32 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

