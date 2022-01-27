Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-$10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.215-$9.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.

Several research firms have commented on PII. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $111.32 on Thursday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.