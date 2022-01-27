Polkastarter (POLS) Price Hits $1.52 on Top Exchanges

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004080 BTC on exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $134.52 million and $7.55 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkastarter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkastarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkastarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.