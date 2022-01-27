Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,093.00

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,093 ($14.75) and last traded at GBX 1,094.50 ($14.77), with a volume of 2976454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,156 ($15.60).

Several analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.91) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,282.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,388.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.