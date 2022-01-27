Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.75

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 2366632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

