Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Post stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.43. Post has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

