Power Integrations (POWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $79.11 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

