PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.