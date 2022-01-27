Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 2,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 349.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

