Prescott Group Capital Managem Buys 106,621 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 106,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $214,308.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 444,685 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $144,406.08.

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,585,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Performant Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 376,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 1,005.8% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

