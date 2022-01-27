Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.930-$3.980 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.93-$3.98 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBH opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.28. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

