Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Premier worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 225.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Premier by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

