Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Marcus & Millichap worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 338,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 246,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $5,202,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.