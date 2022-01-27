Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PGUCY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

