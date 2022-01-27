ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $43.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 1,568,687 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $362,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.